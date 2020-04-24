'Implications across the board' for road racing as a result of coronavirus

Armoy road race clerk of the course Bill Kennedy says there will be "implications across the board" for road racing as a result of events being called off because of the coronavirus.

All the international and national road races across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been either cancelled or postponed because of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anne Forsythe, clerk of the course at the Tandragee 100, also highlights the financial difficulties, with organising clubs not eligible for any mitigating funding introduced by the UK Government for individuals or property owners.

