Ireland's fittest man diverts world championship funds to Alzheimer's charity

Down man Patrick Daniel Savage's plans to compete in the Cross Fit World Championships were scuppered by covid-19 but he is diverting his travel and competition funds to charity.

The former Liatroim Fontenoys, St Colman's College and Queen's University GAA player six year ago switched his sporting focus to Cross Fit which is a blend of high intensity interval training which includes several disciplines.

He was crowned as Ireland's fittest man last year by winning the national title which set him up for his 2020 trip to Wisconsin in the USA for the world tests.

The coronavirus pandemic put paid to his hopes of travelling to the USA but he then decided to donate the £10,000 he had raised for the trip to Alzheimer's UK in honour of his mother Bernadette who died from an aggressive form of the disease.

In the meantime, Patrick Daniel will keep his tough training regime in the hope of earning qualification for next year's World Championship.