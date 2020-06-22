On this Day - Tyrone fight back to edge Derry in 1995 classic

On this day 25 years ago the Red Hands pulled off one of the most memorable comeback wins in the history of the Ulster Senior Football Championship. They trailed 1993 All-Ireland winners Derry by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time in the Clones semi-final and had Seamus McCallan and Pascal Canavan sent off in the first half.

With just 13 players they fought back to beat Derry, who had Fergal McCusker harshly dismissed in the second half of a fiery, gripping contest, by 0-11 to 0-10. Tyrone went on to win the 1995 Ulster Final before losing the All-Ireland Final to Dublin by a point. Tyrone's hunger to end their miserable run spilled over with reckless challenges by McCallan and Canavan.

The introduction of Beragh's Paul Donnelly for the second half was key to Tyrone's fightback, with Peter Canavan kicking eight points and Jody Gormley landing the winning point on a scorching hot day at St Tiernach's Park.