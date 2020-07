Enjoy some of the sights and sounds from Joey Dunlop's Superbike success at the 1985 Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

The legendary Ballymoney rider won a total of 48 races over the 7.4-mile County Antrim circuit, including 24 at the Ulster Grand Prix meeting.

Dunlop died in an accident at a race in Tallinn, Estonia, on 2 July 2000, aged 48.