Trevor Carson saves three penalties in a shootout to earn 10-man Motherwell a dramatic victory over Coleraine in the Europa League qualifier.

The Scots visitors led 2-0 thanks to goals Callum Lang and Tony Watt before two Ben Doherty penalties brought the Irish League team team.

Bevis Mugabi's red card failed to prevent Motherwell progressing to a third-round qualifier away to Hapoel Be'er Sheva.