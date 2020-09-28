'I can replace dad's photo with ours' - McGrath

Marty McGrath says he is looking forward to displaying a photo of his Fermanagh title-winning Ederney team at home - to replace that of his father's victorious 1968 side.

The veteran helped Ederney to a 2-8 to 1-6 win over Derrygonnelly in Sunday's final at Brewster Park, meaning they lifted the county club title for the first time in 52 years.

"It means so much to the whole town. My father was playing in 1968 and thankfully the photograph up at the house now will not be them, it will be us," McGrath said.