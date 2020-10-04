Team McClean take on a giant London Marathon challenge

The McClean family were part of the virtual London Marathon field on Sunday morning in Ballymena as they raised money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Ethan McClean, when aged 18 months, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a terminal muscle wasting condition which means he now has to use a wheelchair.

Ethan's mother Yvette and sister Amie joined him in Sunday's run in a wet Ballymena to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK, with the ice hockey fanatic wearing a helmet given to him by former Belfast Giants player Darcy Murphy.