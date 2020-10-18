McMenamin critical of GAA as Fermanagh drop to Division Three

Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin says the GAA should have postponed their game with Clare because of a Covid-19 outbreak after watching his side being relegated from Division Two.

The GAA rejected Fermanagh's request for a postponement after 10 players tested positive for Covid-19 with a further seven squad members in self-isolation.

McMenamin reflected on Sunday's two-point defeat by Clare while accusing the GAA of operating a two-tier system regarding clubs, with smaller counties not receiving equal treatment.

