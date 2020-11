Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin says his team's errors helped Down secure a 1-15 to 0-11 victory in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

The Brewster Park hosts trailed by just a point at the break before the Mournemen surged clear in the second half following Donal O'Hare's goal.

McMemanin's squad was depleted by a Covid-19 outbreak last month.