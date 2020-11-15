'I'm not putting the slippers on just yet' - Harte hints at swift comeback

Mickey Harte suggests he will make a return to GAA management soon, saying he is "not putting the slippers on just yet" after ending his hugely successful 18-year reign as Tyrone boss.

Harte, who won three All-Ireland titles with the Red Hands before stepping down on Friday, also said he believes the county will appoint his successor from within.

Harte was speaking to Mark Sidebottom on BBC2 NI in his first broadcast interview since leaving the role. He was joined in the build-up to the Down-Cavan Ulster Championship semi-final by his former captain Peter Canavan and ex-Armagh star Oisin McConville, who both spoke highly of his success.