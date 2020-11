Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan says he expects a tight contest against Kildare in Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park.

Sheehan told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that there is "nothing between the teams" and that becoming the first team from Ulster to run out at Croke Park since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will be "very special".

"It is a test we are looking forward to," said Sheehan.