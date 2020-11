Donegal manager Declan says his team did not reach their normal level as they slipped to s hock 1-13 to 0-12 defeat to Cavan in the Ulster SFC final.

Cavan trailed Donegal, who were chasing a third straight Ulster triumph, by two points at half-time but the Breffni underdogs fought back to win at the Athletic Grounds.

Conor Madden's late goal sealed a win which sets up an All-Ireland semi-final against champions Dublin.