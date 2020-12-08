Adekanmi Abayomi 'shocked' to receive BBC Sport NI Unsung Hero award for 2020

Nigerian native Adekanmi Abayomi says he is "shocked but really excited" to receive the BBC Sport NI Unsung Hero award for 2020.

Asylum seeker Abayomi arrived in Northern Ireland with his wife and three children in 2013 and his endeavours with asylum seekers and refugees are aimed at helping them channel their talents and provide opportunities to assist them in reaching their potential through the medium of sport.

To provide a platform to increase sporting participation among these groups, south-Belfast based Kami. as he is known, established the Ethnic Minorities Sports Organisation Northern Ireland (EMSONI) in 2018 to use sport as a means to help integrate people into society.

