Tipp hero Gleeson hoping to lead Antrim hurlers to cup success

Thirty-one years on from losing to Tipperary in the All-Ireland final, Antrim's hurlers have a Tipperary man at the helm as they bid for success in Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup final against Kerry.

Darren Gleeson is joined on his coaching staff by assistant boss Gary O'Kane, who was a 19-year-old member of that 1989 Antrim squad that reached the All-Ireland final, and who is now the longest-serving member of the current Saffrons coaching staff.

Conor McCann will captain Antrim in Sunday's decider as the team look to build on a recent revival that has included winning Division 2A of the National Hurling League.

