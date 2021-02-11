'It's not safe or responsible to return' - GAA president Horan

GAA president John Horan says the organisation does have an appetite for the sport's return, but that it does not feel it is currently safe enough to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Government clarified on Wednesday that inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports, with Irish sports minister Jack Chambers saying on Thursday that the GAA did not show a "massive appetite" for a return.

"We have always acted with safety and responsibility as key tenets of our decision-making process and that will remain. That is why we are not in any rush to come back at the moment because we don't feel it is safe or responsible," Horan said.