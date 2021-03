Ireland recover from going a goal down to beat Great Britain for the first time with a 2-1 victory at Queen's University.

Laura Unsworth put GB ahead before half-time, but Chloe Watkins levelled for Ireland before Roisin Upton converted a decisive penalty stroke six minutes from time.

With one win apiece, the series will be decided on Tuesday (15:00 GMT), which will again be shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.