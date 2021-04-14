BBC Sport NI looks back at when the GAA ended Rule 27, which prevented the playing or watching of other sports, at its Congress in Belfast 50 years ago this month.

Current Down GAA chairman John Devaney says the removal of Rule 27 was "probably one of the most significant moments in Irish sporting history".

Antrim GAA stalwart Gerry McClory worked as a volunteer at the event as the association's Congress took place for the first time in Antrim and Ulster and says it remains a privilege to have been present for "a part of history".