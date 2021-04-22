Covid-19: NI businesses get ready for Friday reopening
Some businesses in Northern Ireland are preparing to reopen their doors on Friday for the first time since Christmas.
Earlier this month the Northern Ireland Executive announced that certain businesses - such as hairdressers, beauty salons and outdoor visitor attractions - could welcome customers again from 23 April.
For a number of businesses, this meant excitement and preparation - BBC News NI spoke to a range of workers who are looking forward to Friday's big reopening.
