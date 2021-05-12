The final Superbike race proved a fitting climax to the 2017 event, with Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Ian Hutchinson, Michael Dunlop and Michael Rutter forming a five-man leading group, before Seeley and Irwin pulled clear in the latter stages.

On the last lap Seeley drifted momentarily into the gutter on the run to University, letting Hutchinson into second, but Alastair regained second place at Magherabuoy and then took advantage of a back marker at Metropole to take the lead at Church Corner.

Irwin, on the Be Wiser PBM Ducati, responded and retook the lead on the coast road section to claim his first North West win by seventeen hundredths of a second - the closest result of the week - after an epic showdown.