The 2010 feature Superbike race was notable for ending a 13-year drought for Northern Ireland riders in the premier class - Alastair Seeley becoming the first homegrown rider to win a 'big bike' race since Phillip McCallen in 1997.

Riding a Relentless TAS Suzuki, the Carrickfergus rider outfoxed Stuart Easton on the Swan Honda with a hard charge into Church Corner on the final lap to secure a hard-earned victory, the Scot having hit the front shortly before at Metropole Corner.

Seeley also clinched a Supersport win in 2010 to add to the two victories he had already secured in the Superstock class at the North West.