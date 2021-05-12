NW200 Superbike classics: Alastair Seeley equals NW200 wins record with 2015 win
Alastair Seeley equalled Robert Dunlop's record of 15 North West 200 wins by coming home first in the only Superbike race to be staged in 2015.
Mounted on a Tyco BMW, Seeley came out on top in the five-lap race after a compelling final lap battle, with Ian Hutchinson taking second and Bruce Anstey third.
The win was Seeley's third in the Superbike class at the meeting - another would follow in 2017 to take his overall tally to four.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland