BEM honour is 'very special for everyone' - Nelson
Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson says thanks to her parents for driving her "here, there and everywhere" after she received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Nelson was recognised for services to women's football, while Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey was appointed MBE for services to football and community relations.
Read more reaction from them both here.
