From sausages to supermarket supplies, the disruption caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol has been a recurring theme over the past number of months.

The protocol means certain products must be checked and controlled as they enter Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

It avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.

Horticulture businesses have also found issues, with one garden centre operator saying that plants it orders from England often arrive dead because of delays.

Richard Fry, managing director of Colemans Garden Centre, said it can take up to nine days for government officials to inspect the plants.

"They're making it impossible for our suppliers to supply us and they're making it impossible for us to do business," he said.

