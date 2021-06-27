Playing Murphy was correct decision despite injury - Donegal boss Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says it was the correct decision to start Michael Murphy in Sunday's Ulster Championship win over Down, despite the captain having to come off injured.

Murphy, an injury doubt before the game, damaged his hamstring before half-time of his side's 2-25 to 1-12 victory in Newry.

"Michael had been going well in training and did very well for the 30 minutes he was on the pitch until he just tightened up. Hopefully it is nothing too serious," Bonner said.