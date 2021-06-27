Any day you win a Championship game is a good day - McHugh

Donegal's Ryan McHugh says his side showed great composure secure their Ulster Championship win over Down despite captain Michael Murphy going off injured before half-time.

Declan Bonner's men were comfortable 2-25 to 1-12 winners in Newry, with the impressive McHugh named 's man-of-the-match.

"Our goal just before half-time was a big turning point in the match. We know we have a number of good footballers in Donegal and we were focused today on producing our best possible performance," McHugh said.