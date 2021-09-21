'I couldn't have written it any better' - McGuinness savours goal on 50th NI cap

Kirsty McGuinness says she "couldn't have written it any better" after the captain-for-the-night scored on her 50th appearance as Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0 at Windsor Park.

Marissa Callaghan handed her Cliftonville team-mate the skipper's armband to mark her milestone and she responded by hitting the side's second goal in their World Cup qualifier.

"Leading the team out for my 50th cap in front of that support was an unbelievable feeling. I had goosebumps walking out," McGuinness said.