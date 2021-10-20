'We're not setting out to appease everybody' - GAA president McCarthy backs Proposal B

GAA president Larry McCarthy says he does not have a "great deal" of sympathy for provinces opposed to a big change change to the inter-county football season.

McCarthy is urging delegates in Saturday's special congress to back Proposal B, which would see the introduction of a league-based championship with the provincial series not linked to the All-Ireland SFC.

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy said on Sunday that the proposal "totally devalues the provincial championships" and that it "would be almost of Brexit proportions".

Read more: GAA leaders urge delegates to 'be bold' by backing Proposal B