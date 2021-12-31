'It's a little bit of a bittersweet one' - Lee Johnston on Ulster Grand Prix's return

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston admits the return of the Ulster Grand Prix to the road racing calendar for 2022 is a "little bit of a bittersweet one".

Johnston, a hat-trick winner at the 2015 Ulster Grand Prix, was one of a number of riders who were left out of pocket after the 2019 running of the meeting, but he is happy that the race is being revived.

"I'm definitely excited by the thought of getting back, but there's obviously a little bit of bitterness with the way things were left before," said Johnston.

