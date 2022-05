Ahead of Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Final between Donegal and Derry, relive the last time the sides met in the showpiece finale in 2011.

READ MORE: 'Not best buddies' - the Bonner/Gallagher dynamic

WATCH MORE: How they got here: Derry and Donegal's road to the Ulster final

Watch the 2022 Ulster Senior Men's Championship Football Final between Derry and Donegal on Sunday on BBC Two NI from 3:30pm