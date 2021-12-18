Armagh feel weight lifted off our shoulders after avenging Ballybofey defeat - Burns

Armagh's Jarly Og Burns says the players feel a weight lifted off their shoulders as they trounce Donegal to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Despite trailing Donegal by four points in the first half, the Orchard County regrouped to secure an emphatic 3-17 to 0-16 win at Clones.

Burns admitted that the Armagh players felt pressure to deliver a big result after being "embarrassed" by Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final at Ballybofey in April.

"They really did embarrass us the last day and it did hurt," said Burns.

"We were embarrassed - after a good league, to give that performance wasn't good enough but thank God we rectified it as it's a weight lifted off the shoulders now."

Report: Armagh produce devastating display to rout Donegal