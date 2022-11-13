'He went with his heart' - Kilcoo's Johnston on dad's dilemma

Kilcoo's Jerome Johnston says his father's decision not to be on the touchline for Ballybay during Sunday's Ulster Club quarter final against Kilcoo was a difficult one for him to make.

Jerome Snr stepped aside from his role as joint manager because three of his sons and six of his nephews were on the Magpies panel.

Jerome Jnr, whose side won the match 2-14 to 1-7, said it was impossible to avoid reading or hearing about his father's decision in the week leading up to the game.