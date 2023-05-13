North West 200: Peter Hickman reflects on 'wheelgate' controversy that prompted FHO's withdrawal
Two-time North West 200 winner Peter Hickman says the technical regulations for the North West should follow those adopted by the Isle of Man TT to achieve a uniform approach across the board for the two big international road racing events.
His comments follow the decision of the FHO Racing team to withdraw from the meeting on Thursday evening after the carbon wheels they were running on their Superstock machines were deemed to be illegal by the stewards of the meeting.