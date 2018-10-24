Long jumper Chris Tomlinson believes that the GB track and field team should be able to attend the London 2012 opening ceremony if they wish, after head coach Charles van Commenee said they would be barred from doing so.

While Tomlinson accepts the reasons behind UK Athletics chief van Commenee's decision, he does think that athlete's differing competition schedules means they should be able to make individual choices.

The British record holder says he has no plans to attend the ceremony himself, and will instead spend the time preparing for his event as he also chose to do ahead of the Athens and Beijing Games.