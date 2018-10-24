Redgrave supports 'severe' drug laws

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave believes drug cheats should be permanently banned from competing at the Games after American LaShawn Merritt recently overturned his own ban.

Merritt won an appeal against an International Olympic Committee doping law last Thursday, and the outcome has seen British sprinter Dwain Chambers consider appealing against his own ban from the event.

Chambers was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs in 2003 and Redgrave says the British Olympic Association should hold firm on its current ruling that he cannot compete at London 2012.

