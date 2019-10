Steve Redgrave enters Olympic history at the age of 38 by winning his fifth consecutive gold medal with victory in the coxless four at Sydney 2000, earning himself a knighthood in the process.

Redgrave's fifth gold came alongside Matthew Pinsent, Tim Foster and James Cracknell, 16 years after his first Olympic triumph in the coxed four in Los Angeles in 1984 and subsequent coxless pair golds in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

