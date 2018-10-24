Packer wins 800m gold in Tokyo

  • From the section Olympics

Britain's Ann Packer wins the 800m title at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in a world record time, having raced the distance only seven times before.

The 22-year-old travelled to Tokyo hoping to win her favourite event, the 400m, but was beaten into second place by Australian Betty Cuthbert.

Packer's speed as a sprinter proved invaluable in the longer event as she passed France's Maryvonne Dupureur in the final straight to become the first British woman to win an Olympic track gold.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Harry Kane
Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Tiger Woods
St Mirren v Hibs
  • From the section Football
Jose Mourinho and Dele Alli
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Chris Silverwood
  • From the section Cricket