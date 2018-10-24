Great Britain's Matthew Pinsent talks through his fourth Olympic gold medal after his crew narrowly beats world champions Canada in the men's coxless four at the Athens Games in 2004.

Pinsent and Sydney champion James Cracknell, Ed Coode and Steve Williams edged out the Canadians in a photo finish by 0.08 seconds, while Italy took bronze.

The Briton won his first gold with Steve Redgrave in 1992 and has never lost an Olympic race, also triumphing at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

