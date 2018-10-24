Great Britain gymnast Daniel Purvis is red-faced at the European Championships in Montpellier after losing his footing when trying to land a vault and ending up in the lap of a bemused judge.

BBC Sport's Ollie Williams reports that Purvis had been "up all night with food poisoning" and his team-mates had compared his complexion to 'Casper the friendly ghost' earlier in the day.

Purvis won a world bronze medal in 2010 and is a genuine Olympic medal contender in the floor and all-around events at London 2012 - if he stays on his feet.

The European Championships are live on the BBC red button on Saturday and Sunday.

