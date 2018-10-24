GB gymnast ends up in judge's lap

  • From the section Olympics

Great Britain gymnast Daniel Purvis is red-faced at the European Championships in Montpellier after losing his footing when trying to land a vault and ending up in the lap of a bemused judge.

BBC Sport's Ollie Williams reports that Purvis had been "up all night with food poisoning" and his team-mates had compared his complexion to 'Casper the friendly ghost' earlier in the day.

Purvis won a world bronze medal in 2010 and is a genuine Olympic medal contender in the floor and all-around events at London 2012 - if he stays on his feet.

The European Championships are live on the BBC red button on Saturday and Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

El Clasico
Michael Cheika
Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Jonathan Davies
Liverpool's Sadio Mane
  • From the section Football
Which Hundred player knows their city best?
Video
  • From the section Cricket