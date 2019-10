The world of long distance running has long been dominated by East Africans. At this summer's Olympics in London its pretty certain that the 5,000m and 10,000m events, plus the marathon, will be dominated by Kenyans.

One village in the Rift Valley has proved a powerhouse in both producing great runners and attracting the world's best to train there.

For World Olympic Dreams, James Coomarasamy has been to Iten to find out more.

READ MORE: