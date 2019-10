British Olympic Dreams looks back to a glorious rowing event at Barcelona 1992, when the Searle brothers took gold in the coxed pairs event.

Brothers Greg and Jonny reunite with cox Garry Herbert to remember their famous victory, including the memorable podium when Herbert burst into tears during the national anthem.

Greg Searle will be hoping for another Olympic medal as he competes in the at London 2012 at the age of 40.

