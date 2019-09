Jason Kenny says he thought he was "in trouble" when called to a meeting with cycling management but instead found out he had secured GB's 2012 sprint place.

The decision means Olympic sprint champion Sir Chris Hoy will only be able to defend two of the three titles he won in Beijing in 2008.

Kenny beat the Scot in the World Championships semi-finals in Melbourne in April but missed lost in the final to France's Gregory Bauge, the favourite for sprint gold in London.