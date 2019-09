China's Ye Shiwen storms to gold and sets a new world record in the women's 400m medley with a time of 4 minutes 28.43 seconds at the Aquatics Centre.

The 16-year-old took a second off Australian defending champion Stephanie Rice's record set at Beijing 2008.

American Elizabeth Beisel won silver and China's Li Xuanxu won bronze.

Watch the final on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.