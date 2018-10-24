Second-half goals from substitutes Scott Sinclair and Daniel Sturridge secure a 3-1 win for Great Britain over United Arab Emirates in Group A at Wembley.

Captain Ryan Giggs opened the scoring for the hosts but Rashed Eisa's equaliser caused some anxiety in the crowd before the late goals sealed the victory.

Great Britain now have four points from their opening two games and will progress to the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat against Uruguay in Cardiff on Wednesday.

