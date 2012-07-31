Burton breaks down after judo defeat

Great Britain's Euan Burton gives an emotional interview after crashing out of the Olympic judo in the second round of the men's 81kg class.

The 33-year-old, who has been ranked as high as fourth in his weight division, loses in abrupt fashion as he is beaten by Ippon in his first contest to Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier.

After the fight a teary Burton told BBC Sport: "I feel like I have let myself down, I have let my mum and dad down, I feel like I've let everybody I've ever trained with down."

