Burton breaks down after judo defeat

  • From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Euan Burton gives an emotional interview after crashing out of the Olympic judo in the second round of the men's 81kg class.

The 33-year-old, who has been ranked as high as fourth in his weight division, loses in abrupt fashion as he is beaten by Ippon in his first contest to Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier.

After the fight a teary Burton told BBC Sport: "I feel like I have let myself down, I have let my mum and dad down, I feel like I've let everybody I've ever trained with down."

Watch more Olympics judo here.

Available to UK users only.

