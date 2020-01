Great Britain go through to the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament at the London 2012 Olympics by winning Group A thanks to a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Cardiff.

Chelsea's Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal of the game just before half time, and although Uruguay had chances to equalise, young GB goalkeeper Jack Butland was again commanding in goal.

GB next face South Korea on Saturday in the knock-out stages.

