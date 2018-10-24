Great Britain's Jessica Ennis is the joint winner of the 200m in the heptathlon at the London 2012 Olympics, and leads the overall event after four disciplines.

Ennis ran a personal best of 22.83 seconds, exactly the same time as Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

Added to her results in the 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put, it means Ennis will go into day two of the heptathlon with a lead of 184 points over Austra Skujyte, 255 over Jessica Zelinka and 309 over world champion Tatyana Chernova in ninth.

Available to UK users only