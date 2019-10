Victoria Pendleton in the velodrome in London and secures Britain's third track cycling gold in 24 hours.

Guo Shuang took silver with Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong in bronze. Pendleton's rival, Australia's world champion, Anna Mears was fifth.

The 31-year-old will be up against Mears again when she begins the defence of her individual sprint title on Sunday.

