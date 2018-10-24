Chad le Clos's father Bert returns to the BBC commentary position at the Aquatics Centre.

Le Clos tells BBC presenter Claire Balding that the London Olympic Games are "brilliant" and people have started to recognise him in the street following his first television appearance.

Earlier his son Chad and Evgeny Korotyshkin both touched the wall at the same time to tie for silver in the men's 100m butterfly, finishing behind Michael Phelps.

Watch the swimming finals on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.