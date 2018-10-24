A number of triathletes fall foul of slippery conditions on a tight corner near Buckingham Palace during the cycling section of the 2012 Olympic triathlon course in central London.

At one point Poland's Maria Czesnik falls off her bike and then gets run over by an opponent.

Czesnik, Pamella Oliveira of Brazil and Emma Moffat of Australia are among a number of riders to crash their bikes around the left-hand corner, effectively ending their chances of winning a medal.

