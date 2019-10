Day two of the Heptathlon turned out to be a perfect day for Jessica Ennis. From the moment she jumped 6.48m in her third long jump, she had one hand on the gold medal.

When she crossed the line first in the 800m to take the gold medal, it will be remembered as one of the iconic moments of the London 2012 Games.

Re-live the highlights of this most amazing day for the girl from Sheffield.

Available to UK users only.